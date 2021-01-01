Cat6 Shielded Extension Cable MaleFemale Left Angle FTP Cat6 Ethernet Cord Patch CableGold Plated Contact 05m164FT Black

Cat6 Shielded Extension Cable FTP Male/Female Left Angle, extend your existing Ethernet connection to reach a router or Network device; Use an angled Ethernet cable instead of excessively bending a straight patch cable to connecting in tight spaces behind furniture or in a network closet. FTP Shielded: Gold plated contact, each twisted pair is shielded with aluminum mylar foil and plus 85% tinned copper braid shield. It conforms to the category 6 tia/eia 568-c.2 standard. High Speed of Upload & Download: Support bandwidth up to 250mhz & transmitting data at speeds of up to 1000mbps, connect to lan/wan segments and networking gear at maximum speeds. Compatibility and Application: can be Used for connecting UTP, FTP and STP Cat 6 Ethernet cable, also backward compatible with Cat 5, 5e cable. It can also used with Cat 7 Ethernet cable, while the transfer speed will be the cat 6 standard speed. The Cat6 Ethernet patch cable can connect