CAT6 RJ45 Shielded Industrial Panel Mount Bulkhead FemaleFemale Feed Thru Coupler Network Connectors Capless Single Pack Black
Best Quality Guranteed. FEMALE CONNECTOR: The Shielded Industrial Panel Mount is a Female/Female Couple. HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL: The 50 Micron Gold Plated Contact Pins are made to last on the panel mount bulkhead. WATER RESISTANT: IP67 Water Protection. EASY INSTALLATION: Easy to install front panel mount. RJ45 CAT6 CONNECTOR: Provides feed-through Cat6 Ethernet connectivity for data and PoE in industrial environments.