Micro Connectors CAT6 RJ45 Modular Connector Plugs with Load Bar 100-Pack (C20-088L6-100)
For terminating Cat6 round 24 to 26 AWG cable in network applications. Wire management load bar to keep all 8 conductors in a staggered arrangement to reduce near-end crosstalk. Gold-plated contacts provides reliable performance for a Gigabit Ethernet rated network. Save money by using these connectors to create your own patch cables. 8 contacts for 8 wire connections. ROHS compliant, and the color is Transparent, allow indicator light penetration better. Compatible with both solid and stranded cable. Mating clip for frequent unplugging. Pack of 100.