CAT6 RJ45 Connectors Ethernet End GoldPlated 8P8C UTP Network Plug for Solid Wire Standard Cable Transparent Crimp Connector Cat6a Cable Insert.

RJ45 CA56 Connectors use the high-grade transparent crystal head shell, environment friendly, beautiful and abrasion resistant, can extremely prolong the using life. The Rj45 connector locking clip can be bent many times without breaking. 50 gold plated 8P8C terminal, which is oxidation resisting, ageing-resistant, ultra-low impedance, and has better ability of conduction, makes the contact attach to the core closer and the data flow stable. 3-Prong contacts pins can straddle both solid and stranded conductors properly. Suitable for CAT6 cables and support POE; Used for CCTV, Routers, Switches, Printers, Hubs, PC, and Servers. is a registered trademark and is the only authorized seller of branded products. There are anti-fake label on each product, you can visit our website to check it. RJ45 cat5/6/7 connectors are made of environmentally materials, completely compliant RoSH, UL & FCC, ensure reliability and quality as