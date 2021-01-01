From kaz
Cat6 Outdoor Ethernet Cable 65 ft 26AWG CAT 6 Shielded RJ45 FTP Ethernet Cable LAN Internet Network Cable Cord Patch Cable Waterproof Ethernet.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL26AWG Cat6 FTP Ethernet Cable environmental PVC cover and durable gold-plated RJ45 plug ensures connection reliability and maximum signal transfer, Its anti-oxidation and anti-corrosion with long life performance TECHNICAL STANDARDThe Cat6 network patch cable is compliant with the TIA/EIA 568-C.2 standard. 8 wires stranded copper with foil shielding, better performance than copper clad aluminum (CCA) wire SUPER RUNNING SPEEDCat 6 Ethernet Cable supports bandwidth up to 250 MHz & Transmitting data speed ups to 1000 Mbps(10 times faster than Cat5 cables). You can surf network smoothly with high-speed signal transmission and low-loss bandwidth PROVODE DEVICESThe Cat6 FTP patch cord fits for all RJ45 jack configurations. Excellent for extending your LAN Network connection to components such as PCs, computer servers, hubs, printers, routers, switch boxes, modems, laptops,