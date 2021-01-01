5Pack CAT6 Keystone Coupler RJ45 UTP Coupler Insert Snapin Connector Socket Adapter Port for Wall Plate Outlet Panel Blue

Cat6 Inline Modular Coupler with Keystone Latch, RJ45 Modular Coupler for Panel Connection. RJ45 female to female insert coupler, UTP CAT6 keystone inline coupler, Double female keystone jack inline coupler Great cat6 keystone jack coupler that connects at a gigabit speed. Backward Compatility Cat5e/5.Performance in compliance with the TIA/EIA 568-C.2 standard UTP CAT6 keystone inline coupler Double female keystone jack inline coupler no need to crimp or wire anything, you can put this cat6 rj45 network cable crossover into a keystone panel for patch panels or wall plates with standard keystone ports Keystone Snap-in Cat.6 couplers provide a full range of solutions for voice, home networking, home office, audio, video and more BUY WITH CONFIDENCE 100% MONEY BACK SATISFACTION! Tough, durable construction and fine workmanship, Try them today and buy with confidence with our simple, hassle-free