From tripp lite

Tripp Lite Cat6 Gigabit Snagless Molded Patch Cable (RJ45 M/M) - Red, 5-ft.(N201-005-RD)

$9.38
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Tripp Lite Cat6 Gigabit Snagless Molded Patch Cable (RJ45 M/M) .

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com