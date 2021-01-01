Cat6 Ethernet Cable 50 Ft Solid 23AWG UTP 100 Pure Copper for Network and High Performance Video and Audio Transmission JTECHCAT650ft

Designed for Audio Visual industry use, this durable, high quality 50 ft cable is GUARANTEED to work with all Wired HDMI Extenders. % -Compared to copper clad aluminium cables, pure copper cables experience less attenuation, reducing the possibility of signal loss, and 55% less DC resistance, increasing the range and power of the cable's Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities. ) -The twisted pair design reduces electrical noise, electromagnetic interference, and cost. Supports bandwidths up to 550MHz, so you can connect all your WAN/LAN segments to all your networking devices - great for high bandwidth applications like VOIP and networks with heavy data traffic. // The JTECH-CAT6-50ft Ethernet cable can deliver speeds up to 550MHz/10 Gbps. It meets or exceeds current industry standards, including IEEE 802.3ab, IEEE 802.5, ANSI/EIA/TIA 568, ISO/IEC 11801. -All J-Tech products come with a One-Year Manufacturer Warranty and free lifetime technical supp