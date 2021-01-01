Cat6 Ethernet Cable 20 ft Flat Internet LAN Computer Network Wire Faster Than cat5cat5e Cables Free Clips Straps Rj45 Connectors for Router Modem.

Hyper Speed: The flat Cat6 Ethernet cable is made of 4 foiled twisted pair(UTP) and single strand copper wires(30AWG) which supports bandwidth up to 250MHz and boosts the speed of data transmission up to 10Gbps. Which can reduce any signal interference to the full extent. Allow you to stream HD videos, music, surf the net, play games at High Speed RJ45 Connectors: With two gold-plated RJ45 connectors at both ends, the Cat6 Ethernet cable works perfectly with networking switch, IP Cam, routers, Nintendo switch, ADSL, Adapters, Modem, PS3, PS4, X-box, Patch panel, Servers, Networking Printers, Net gear, TP-link, NAS, VoIP phones, laptop, Coupler, Hubs, Smart TV, IMac and other device with RJ45 connectors. Also compatible with Cat5/Cat5e Wide Compatibility: Cat 6 network cables can support up to 10 Gigabits per second (10 times the bandwidth of Cat5e cables). Meets or exceeds Category 6 performance in compliance with the TIA/EIA 568B.2 standard.