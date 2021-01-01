From trac-grabber
CAT5e UTP Booted Ethernet Patch Cable Green 12ft Pack of 5
Advertisement
Category 5e UTP (Unshielded Twisted Pairs) Premade Network Cables Connects a computer to a printer, router, switch box or other network component in a wired LAN 50-micron male RJ45 connectors on each end, durably built with corrosion-resistant gold-plating for high quality data transfer Supports bandwidth up to 1GHz (1000MHz) & transmitting data at speeds of up to 1Gbps Compatible with all CAT5 / CAT5e / CAT6 / CAT6e / CAT6a / CAT7a ethernet connections