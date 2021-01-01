CAT5e RJ45 Transparent Unshielded Keystone Jacks Module for Faceplate & Wall Box & Patch Panel, 10pcs/Pack (Blue)

aucas cat5e transparent keystone jacks module are made of high quality transparent pc and abs flame-retardant material, durable, beautiful and stylish. 50µ gold plated pin, which is oxidation resisting, ageing-resistant, ultra-low impedance, and has better ability of conduction. phosphor bronze wire column- transmission and contact performance achieve up 100 mbps network standard. strong compatibility-aucas transparent keystone jacks are compatible with various kinds of 86mmx86mm faceplate and blank patch panel. dustproof cover can not only ensure the cable interfaces not falling off but also prevent the phosphor bronze columns erosion from water and dust. international standard number labeled on the keystone gives quick reference when installing.