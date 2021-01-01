CAT5e Riser CMR Ethernet LAN Data Networking Cable Pure Solid Copper 24 AWG 4Pair UTP 350Mhz RJ45 Connector UL ETL CMR Internet Patch Cord.

CABLE SPECIFICATION - 305 feet CAT5E Solid Pure Copper 24 AWG 4-Pair UTP Conductors, EIA/TIA-568B Compliant. UL ETL Rated. Riser CMR Rated for running cable in between floors. RJ45 EZ Pass Through Connectors. Designed to handle high gigabit speeds performing up to 350Mhz. RISER RATED - CMR rating indicates that the jacket of the cable has been treated with a flame retardant in order to comply with fire safety regulations for running cables in between floors. BETTER CONNECTIVITY - CAT5E cables guarantees better connectivity over wireless internet connections. Our cables consist of solid pure copper conductors to increase connectivity quality. The RJ54 Connectors consist of gold-plated contacts that provide durability and guarantees a secure connection. UNIVERSAL APPLICATION - CAT5E network cables provide universal connections for Local Area Network (LAN) components - PC's, laptops, computer servers, printers, switch boxes, routers, m