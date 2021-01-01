Cat5e Ethernet Patch Cable, Snagless/Molded Boot, 1.5 Feet, Gray, Pack of 20 (ED893905)

High Performance RJ45 Ethernet Patch Cable provides universal connectivity for LAN network components such as PCs, computer servers, printers, routers, switch boxes, and more Future-proof your network for 10-Gigabit Ethernet (backwards compatible with any existing Fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet); Meets/exceeds performance in compliance with the TIA/EIA 568-C.2 standard The connectors with gold-plated contacts, molded strain-relief boots, and snagless molds resist corrosion, provide durability, and ensure a secure connection. Flexible and durable cable with high bandwidth of up to 350 Mhz (CAT5E) guarantees high-speed data transfer for server applications, cloud computing, video surveillance, and online HD video streaming Minimal noise & interference, due to its 4-pair of unshielded twisted copper strands & tough, yet flexible PVC jacket. A heavy duty, snag-less molding makes installation & cable handling effortless