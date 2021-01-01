From cole haan

10Pack Cat5e Ethernet Patch Cable 10 Feet Snagless RJ45 Computer LAN Network Cord Blue Compatible with 10 Port Switch POE 10port Gigabit

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. High-precision, CAT5e, ANSI/TIA-568-C.2 Compliant, ETL Verified, Ethernet LAN Patch Cable, pre-terminated with Cat 5e RJ45 connectors and available in a wide variety of colors for proper color coding of network connections Premium quality category 5 enhanced cable, long-lasting materials, durable design, and a lifetime warranty for the price of a generic cable. ETL verified to ensure maximum reliability and compatibility UTP 24AWG stranded conductors for flexibility and minimum crosstalk, 50 micron gold-plated contacts for high-speed data transfer and corrosion resistance, as well as molded, snag-less strain relief boots for long lasting, durable connections Compatible with Ethernet 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX(Fast Ethernet), 1000BASE-T (Gigabit Ethernet) and Peer-to-Peer, as well as any other devices that utilize 8C8P networking cables including Telephony, Home Automation and long distance vid

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com