Cat5e Ethernet Bulk Cable Network Internet Cord Solid 350Mhz UTP CMR Riser Rated Pure Bare Copper Wire 24AWG 1000ft Gray 100877

brings you high quality bulk rolls of Ethernet cables at unparalleled value This high performance bulk cabling is perfect for your custom network installation projects You can cut lengths to meet your exact needs and terminate it with our high quality modular RJ45 connectors and color matched relief boots We also carry an extensive range of networking tools to cut strip and crimp your cables together Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) Solid cables are both economical and practical Solid core conduits provide better performance over longer cable runs