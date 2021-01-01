Trademark Fine Art 'Cat Tuxedo' Canvas Art by Hippie Hound Studios

Artist: Hippie Hound StudiosSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a portrait of a house cat painted into the center of the frame. Prominent Colors: Yellow, Black, White, Grey Western NC artist Lee Haigler Keller has always had a strong connection and love for animals. Her interest in art began with a love of drawing and painting as a young child. In the early 90’s she studied Fine Art at the community college level then Fine Art and Graphic Design at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She had a fear of being a ‘starving artist’ and changed directions. She spent 17 years working in Occupational Therapy with special needs children before pursuing her dream of being a painter. In 2015 she set out with a 5 year plan of combining her love of art, animals and nature into her dream job. She achieved that dream, quit her ‘real job’ and formed Hippie Hound Studios in less than a year! She has done hundreds of commissioned dog portraits which are collected worldwide. She has just began showing her art in galleries. Lee also helps various animal rescue organizations though donations of her art. She enjoys spending her spare time between the mountains and coasts of the Carolinas with her family and ‘pack’ of rescue dogs. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.