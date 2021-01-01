From pet life
Pet Life Cat Trees & Condos Light - Light Brown Collapsible Cat House Bench
Advertisement
Light Brown Collapsible Cat House Bench. Feline friends cozy into a comfortable hideaway spot with this lightweight wooden cat house. The cushioned top turns it into a comfy spot for humans to rest, too, and the fold-up design makes storage a breeze. Includes bench and removable cushionFull graphic text: Pet lifeWeight capacity: 300 lbs.15.74'' W x 17.23'' H x 15.74'' DMedium-density fiberboard / polyurethane / polyesterImported