Cat Tree House With Hammock, Scratching Posts

Specifications: Colour:Beige Net weight: 20.9 pounds Gross weight: 23.1 pounds Materials:MDF Product size: 19.6 x 15.7 x 49.2 inch Package dimensions: 20.4 x 16.1 x 7.0 inchFeature: Sturdy & Safe: The bottom base is reinforced that ensures its stability of the whole cat tree, staying put with no sign of tipping. The solid construction is light weight enough to move around easily. Cat Ladder: The cat tree tower provides a ladder to add more fun and experience to your kitty cat. The ladder has hemp rope to prevent pets from sliding down while climbing. Also there are several layers layout for climbing up and down. Healthy & Fun: The cat house comes with 4 interactive hanging plush balls which padded with catnip, providing more attraction and interactive experience for your lovely cat. Spacious House: The cat tower features a spacious room, it is an ideal place for cat to hide and seek, as well as to sleep inside. It can also protect your cat against some cold winds during the cold winter and keep warm. Cozy Basket: A durable and comfortable basket provide your cute kitty with soft and warm places to rest and sleep.Matters needing attention: Because product dimensions are measured manually, slight deviations may occur.Package including: 1 x Cat tree Color: Gray