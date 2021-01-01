From tucker murphy pet
Cat Tree, Cat Tower, 45.3-Inch Cat Condo With Scratching Posts, Ramp, 2 Plush Perches, Cat Cave, For Small Spaces, Apartment
Features:2 top perches for observing the house;1 comfortable cat cave for playing hide-and-seek;Scratching posts on each level for sharpening claws;1 large scratching board doubles as a ramp;Multi-level, staircase-like layout for easy climbing up and down;2 pompoms for more fun.Specifications:Material: Particleboard, Plush, SisalProduct Size: 19.7”L x 13.8”W x 45.3”H (50 x 35 x 115 cm)Package Contents:1 x Cat Tree1 x Anti-Tip Kit Color: Light Gray