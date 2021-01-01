Cat Tree 35 Inches Wooden Cat Tower With Double Condos, Spacious Perch, Fully Wrapped Scratching Sisal Posts And Replaceable Dangling Balls

This modern cat tree is very sturdy and suitable for any kind of cats,particularly for energitic cats. On the top, a penthouse sofa provides the best spot to lie down and enjoy the outside scenery at the same time; the stylish and cozy cube-shaped condo is perfect to have a quiet and sweet sleep; when your adorable cats wake up from their snooze and are ready to play, the fluffy interactive ball hanging from the top perch will rouse and excite their desire of hunting. All feline like climbing, jumping and scratching, which can keep their claws healthy. On this cat tree, your cats can freely sharpen their nails on the 2 sisal-covering posts and it feels good for your feline too. If your cats just want to relax, they can jump to the third platform which provides spacious room for napping and playing.