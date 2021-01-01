Dia de Los Muertos Design for Cats Lovers Cat Sugar Skull Dia de Los Muertos Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Celebrate El Dia de Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead with this original skeleton graphic featuring a cat (or gato) sugar skull design.Great Halloween or Day of the Dead costume or party wear for anyone who loves sugar skulls and Mexican art and culture. Cat lovers celebrate the Day of the Dead with this adorable calavera sugar skull design. Perfect for Dia De Muertos or Mexican themed Halloween celebrations. All cat lovers will love this Mexican design. This Calavera is a fun gift for cats owners. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only