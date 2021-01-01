From celebrate it
Cat Silicone Spatula by Celebrate It® Halloween | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the Cat Silicone Spatula by Celebrate It® Halloween at Michaels. This adorable cat spatula is perfect for mixing your creative Halloween treats. This adorable cat spatula is perfect for mixing your creative Halloween treats. Use it to fold cake or cookie batter-it's both festive and functional! Details: White and black 13" x 2.36" x 0.39" (33.02cm x 5.99cm x 0.9cm) Silicone | Cat Silicone Spatula by Celebrate It® Halloween | Michaels®