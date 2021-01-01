Cat Shadow by Péchane - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print

Great art deserves to be on canvas! Unlike thin posters and paper prints, giclée canvas artwork offers the texture, look and feel of fine-art paintings. This artwork is crafted in the USA with artist-grade canvas, professionally hand-stretched, and stapled over North American pine-wood bars in gallery wrap style; a method utilized by artists to present artwork in galleries. Fade-resistant archival inks guarantee perfect color reproduction that remains vibrant for decades even when exposed to strong light. Add brilliance in color and exceptional detail to your space with this contemporary and uncompromising style. Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D