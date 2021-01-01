From personalized planet

Personalized Planet - Black Cat Personalized Sticker & Treat Bag - Set of 24

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Black Cat Personalized Sticker & Treat Bag - Set of 24. Create personalized, packaged treats to give away this haunted season with these enchanting stickers and bags. Includes 24 bags, 24 bag ties and 24 personalized stickersFull graphic text (stickers): Critter crunch. Happy Halloween from (personalized name).Bag: 4'' W x 8'' HBag tie: 4'' LSticker: 2.5'' diameterCandy not includedPlasticShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com