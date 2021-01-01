From empire art direct

Empire Art Direct Cat On A Throne Graphic Art Print on Wrapped Canvas Cat Pet Wall Art, Multicolor

Artist Lucia Heffernan portrays affable and funny animals in human situations, hoping to give animals a voice and personality. By imagining what animals might do, Lucia uses her paint brushes to shine spotlight on their innocence and raw instincts. In this 16 in. x 20 in. canvas on solid fir wood, Heffernan displays a furry fellow getting in his daily dose of reading, while sitting on the can something we all can relate to. Color: Multicolor.

