From mystic magical cat
mystic magical cat Cat Magician Foodie Noodle Magic Ramen Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
A cute cat magician and ramen bowl humor design for ramen days. Features a kitty and ramen graphic. Makes an awesome present for cat pet owners and ramen eaters! Whether for friends or family or colleagues or people who just like kittens. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only