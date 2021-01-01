From benartex
Benartex Cat-I-tude 2 PurrFect Together Featherly Paisley Red, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Designed by Ann Lauer of Grizzley Gulch Gallery for Benartex this cotton print fabric comes froms the ''Cat-I-Tude PurrFect Together" collection and is perfect for quilting apparel and home decor projects. Colors include red and gold. 100% Cotton 43'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 43'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 43'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low