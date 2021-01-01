Kitty Holster Cat Harness, Black, Medium/Large

Even cats that hate other harnesses will love this lightweight and comfortable Kitty Holster Cat Harness. This award-winning walking vest is easy to put on but difficult for your cat to get out of on his own. It’s soft and made from 100% breathable cotton with an undyed cotton lining that’s especially great for cats with allergies. Putting it on your kitty is less stressful than your average harness because it secures quickly with two fuzzy fastener closures. The Kitty Holster Cat Harness is a good option for indoor cats to explore the outdoor world, get more exercise or go on trips with more freedom to move around safely. It's machine washable, which makes it easy to clean before the next adventure with your furry feline explorer.