Cat Flying Through Space Reaching for a Taco in Galaxy Space Hilarious Mouse Pad
Best Quality Guranteed. Interesting unique design personalized custom mouse pad, give you a new feeling for your office life. Unique adorable pattern vibrant color, great gift idea mousepad. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Excellent for All Mouse Types MousePad Size: 9.5'x 8.0'( 240mm x 200mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mouse pad