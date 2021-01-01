From vincent trinidad art
Vincent Trinidad Art Cat Catching Carp Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Are you someone who loves the animals cats and fish? This is for you! Wear or use it for yourself or give to someone who just loves cute animals in Japanese aesthetics! A Japanese cat catching a large carp fish in traditional Japanese style design by artist Vincent Trinidad. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only