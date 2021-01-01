Cat 8 Ethernet Cable 30ft Shielded Long Network Internet Cable 40Gbps Patch RJ45 High Speed Gold Plated Plug SSTP LAN Wire for Router Modem Gaming.

BREATHTAKING SPEED - CAT 8 Ethernet Cable support bandwidth up to 2000MHz and transmitting data at speeds of up to 40Gbps meet the requirements for efficient and do not waste time for waiting. RJ45 PLUG AND STP - 24K gold plated contracts, the reaction more sensitive. This Internet Cable 2ft has RJ45 connector, suitable the most electronic equipment. And uses the anti-interference shielded twisted pair, more stability. Give you the best experience of internet surfing. FASTER, STABILITY AND DURABLE - Gigabit CAT8 Network Cable use new environment protection material and the latest technology, faster, thinner, more stability, durable than CAT7. SLIM AND TEAR LINE - This high speed Ethernet cable 2 ft is easy to network cabling and carry. 100% oxygen-free copper inside, low resistance, remote transmission. With tearing line inside, protects lan cable, prevent break and easy to open the cover.b RANGE OF APPLICATION - This CAT 8 Ethernet Cables meet all prop