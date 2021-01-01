From lotiyo

Cat 8 Ethernet Cable 150 ft Mopfxt Shielded 26AWG 40Gbps 2000Mhz SFTP Patch Cord Heavy Duty High Speed Cat8 Outdoor Ethernet LAN Network RJ45.

$81.91
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Cat 8 Ethernet Cable 150 ft Mopfxt Shielded 26AWG 40Gbps 2000Mhz.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com