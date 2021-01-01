From xtreme cables

Cat 7 Ethernet Cable 6 ft Cat7 Ethernet Cable Nylon Braided Cat7 RJ45 LAN Cable High Speed Internet Network Patch Cord 10Gbps 600Mhz LAN Wire.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Easy To Use: Cat 7 ethernet cable-Surf the net, stream video, music and other data at greater speed without worrying about cable mess. Ready to use, once each end is connected to a respective port on a compatible device. Superior Material: Cat7 cables are made of 4 shielded Twisted Pair (STP) of copper wires with two RJ45 connectors on each end with better quality in twisting of the wires high quality shielded RJ45 connectors-50 micron Gold Plated contact pins in each shielded. User-friendly Design: Clip protector keeps the RJ45 connector from unwanted snags while routing the cable; Shorter Ethernet cable takes up less space; 24k gold-plated connector is more durable for use. High Speed & Flexible: Cat7 network cable Transmit data at speeds up to 10 Gigabit per second; High bandwidth of up to 600 MHz, guarantees high-speed data transfer for online gaming and online high definition video s

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com