Cat 7 Ethernet Cable 15 ft Ethernet Cable Cat7 RJ45 Network Patch Cable Flat 10 Gigabit 600Mhz LAN Wire Cable Cord Shielded for.

Easy To Use: Ready to use, once each end is connected to a respective port on a compatible device. Superior Material: Made of 4 shielded twisted pairs (STP) of copper wire with gold plated contact pins in each RJ45 Connector. This provides great resistance to crosstalk, noise, and interference. User-friendly Design: Clip protector keeps the RJ45 connector from unwanted snags while routing the cable; Shorter Ethernet cable takes up less space; 24k gold-plated connector is more durable for use. High Speed & Flexible: CAT7 network cable Transmit data at speeds up to 10 Gigabit per second; High bandwidth of up to 600 MHz, guarantees high-speed data transfer for online gaming and online high definition video streaming, server applications, cloud computing, video surveillance. Universal Compatibility: Cat 7 Networking Cable is compatible with Cat6/Cat5/Cat5e ethernet cable. Provide universal connectivity for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, Computer, Laptop, Printers, S