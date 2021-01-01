From rainbow research
CAT 6A CAT 7 Ethernet Patch Cable Network Internet Cord RJ45 Standard 600MHz 10Gbps UL Listed SSTP Flat Snagless Shielded Jumper LAN for Modem.
Advertisement
[Global presence over 40+ countries]: Professional maker since 1980 with deep understanding on connection products [Reinforced X UL-Listed]: Durable CM materials, OFC core and structure makes the cable qualified for UL listed and regiouse UL Test [Thoughtful X Gold-Plated ]: Solid and reliable design of RJ45 connector makes universal usage with durability [Sophisticated X Shielded STP]: Premium Double-Shielded structure minimizes channel noise, EMI/RFI interference & crosstalk [Flawless Compatibility X Fluke-Pass]: Supports up to 10 Gigabit and 600Mhz capacity with Fluke test-proved. Backward Compatible with CAT5e/CAT6/CAT6A Ethernet Cables