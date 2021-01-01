From ale by alessandra
Cat 6 Flat Ethernet Cable 100 ft Black with Cable Clips Slim Long Network Cable Fast Ethernet Patch Cable with Snagless Rj45 Connectors 100 feet.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Bundled with the 25 cable clips, no need to buy elsewhere Cat 6 standard provides performance of up to 250 MHz and is suitable for 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX (Fast Ethernet), 1000BASE-T/1000BASE-TX (Gigabit Ethernet) and 10GBASE-T (10-Gigabit Ethernet) Cat 6 performance at a Cat5e price but with higher bandwidth UTP(Unshielded Twisted Pair) patch cable with RJ45 gold-plated Connectors and are made of 100% bare copper wire, ensure minimal noise and interference Lifetime Warranty- free replacement within 2 years and unconditional 90-day full refund guarantee. All messages would be replied within 24 hours as Technical Support