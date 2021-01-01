Artistic Weavers Caswell Taupe 2 ft. x 3 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Brown

Brighten up your home with the Artistic Weavers 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug. This rectangular rug is designed with a modern style, keeping your space current and up-to-date. It has a stain-resistant design and color fade-resistant materials. Designed with elements of white, it will tone down your decor. It is adorned with gradient accents, so you can embellish your room with an accessory. This rug has a 60% polypropylene construction, which will resist fading over time. Color: Taupe.