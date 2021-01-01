The Sea Gull Lighting Casual Luxury 1-light mini pendant in brushed steel is the perfect way to achieve your desired fashion or functional needs in your home. Whether your decorating theme is traditional or contemporary, there is a place for this unique and stunning collection. The organza shades and plated dark bronze finish demand attention to the fine details of these fixtures. The wall brackets and sconces have a dual back plate for a dimensional design accent, and spun metal trim rings at the top and bottom of the shade lend a finishing touch. All of the shades on these wonderful fixtures are enclosed at the bottom for a lovely casting of light. Sea Gull Lighting Casual Luxury Brushed Steel Modern/Contemporary Frosted Glass Drum Mini Pendant Light | P1137BS