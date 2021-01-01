The Westerman 3 drawer console table is a refreshing take on a classically designed table. Available in an array of modern colors to ensure you have the right shade to brighten your home. Pair this transitional accent table with an arm chair, layer it with a decorative bowl and garnish with a gorgeous table lamp for instantaneous, magazine-worthy style. Keep your most beloved books and magazines within reach with the useful bottom shelf. The storage drawers are ideal for keeping belongings within an arm's reach but out of sight. Turned legs and and beadboard detailing add an element of traditional appeal. Crafted of wood solids and MDF to ensure long lasting durability, sure to handle your busy family's storage needs. Easy to assemble. Table measures 23.6 x 13 x 30.7\". Decor Therapy Navy Casual Console Table in Blue | FR8734