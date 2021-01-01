Mohawk Home Casual Area Rugs, 30 x 50

All you need is love and rugs of course! Share the love with family and friends with this stunning accent rug. This designer accent rug is ideal for entryways and kitchens. Thoughtfully crafted utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.