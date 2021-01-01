Castleberry Mesh Task Chair

Whether you work from home or go into the office you deserve to have attractive, comfortable seating. Mesh office chairs can keep you more productive throughout your work day with the ventilated back design. The breathable mesh material allows air to circulate to keep you cool while sitting. The mid-back design offers support to the mid-to-upper back region. The waterfall front seat edge removes pressure from the lower legs and improves circulation. Chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. This rolling mesh desk chair features dual wheel casters for effortless movement. The pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height. From behind the desk to the meeting room this chair can provide a seamless addition to your work space.