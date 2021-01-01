Trick or Treat Studios Castle Freak Georgio Mask

One of the most highly regarded horror films of the past 30 years has been the movie Castle Freak and finally we have the perfect Georgio Mask so you can become your favorite horror character! Based off the 1995 Full Moon Features film Castle Freak and sculpted by Justin Mabry, every detail of Giorgio's amazing face is represented in this highly detailed mask. Being hidden away for much too long, now you can unveil Giorgio to the world!