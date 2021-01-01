From seed design
Seed Design Castle Cone Pendant Castle Single Light 9-3/8" Wide Mini Pendant Concrete Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Seed Design Castle Cone Pendant Castle Single Light 9-3/8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesCrafted from concrete and steelComes with a grey tapered shadeRequires (1) medium (E26) bulbCord mounted fixtureETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-1/8"Maximum Height: 78-11/16"Width: 9-3/8"Diameter: 9-3/8"Depth: 9-3/8"Product Weight: 5.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWattage: 77 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Concrete