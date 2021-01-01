RADICI USA Castle Bone 3 ft. x 5 ft. Traditional Oriental Medallion Area Rug, Ivory

Advertisement
This oriental medallion design features a mildly distressed traditional pattern updated with tasteful modern touches to suit any space. The dominant ivory base is accented by a charming symmetrical medallion motif to complete this traditional machine made design. Made of heat-set polypropylene, this rug provides a soft, non-shedding, durable, and easy to clean accent to the decor in your entryway, hallway, bedroom, playroom, dining room, or living room. A wide array of sizes and shapes, including rectangles, rounds, and runners, allows this machine made rug collection to fit in any space comfortably. Color: Bone.