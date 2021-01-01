Castillo Torre Lockback Folding Knife

"The Castillo Torre knife is a modern interpretation of the classic Albacete knife, which was originally designed for a variety of domestic and rural uses. The aggressive jimping on the thumb ramp allows for easy blade manipulation regardless of the task. The Torre features a 3 inch Sandvik 14C28N stainless steel drop point blade and curly birch handles. It is designed to be opened with two hands and has a solid lockback mechanism. The Torre comes complete with a leather lanyard and brown leather sheath.About Castillo: With a passion for Spanish-made cutlery and for keeping the tradition alive in the region of castilla la mancha. Spanish knifemaking heritage took shape in the Middle Ages and continues to this day. By combining both form and function, Castillo aims to share this story, by paying homage to the region and meeting the modern demands of everyday use. -Blade: Sandvik 14C28N stainless steel; Handle: curly birch wood-Includes leather lanyard, leather pocket sheath, ballistol wipe, 320 grit, bonded ceramic sharpening stone, castillo sticker-Blade Hardness: 55-62 HRC-Blade Style: Drop Point-Blade Grind: Hollow-Blade Finish: Satin-Handle Thickness: 0.63""-Locking Mechanism: Lockback-Weight: 2.60 oz.-Made in SpainBlade Length: 3.00""Cutting Edge: 2.625""Closed Length: 4.00""Overall Length: 7.00""Blade Thickness: 0.09"""