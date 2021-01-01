Castillo Ceramic Rectangular Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow

Features:Castillo collectionIncludes high chemical and thermal shock resistanceStain resistant and easy-to-cleanFits standard recessed drain holeFor under counter installationFaucet and shut-off valve are sold separately.Installation Type: UndermountCorner Sink Installation Type: Dual Mount Installation Types: Sink Shape: RectangularSpecialty Shape: Finish: WhitePrimary Material: CeramicNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationWhat is an Overflow?: An overflow is a small hole in the back of the sink that prevents the sink from overflowing. When the sink is full of water, this hole allows air to circulate to the drain so the water can drain more quickly.Overflow Hole: YesFaucet Included: NoFlow Rate (GPM): Handles Included: NoCraftsmanship Type: No CraftsmanshipDrain Assembly Included: NoDrain Type: What is a Shut-Off Valve?: A shut-off valve is connected to the water lines and allows you to turn off the water for just one plumbing fixture instead of your entire home.Shut-Off Valve Included: NoWhat is a P-Trap?: A p-trap holds water to prevent sewer gases from entering the home through the drain. It also traps debris that has drained from the sink to prevent the plumbing system from being clogged.P-Trap Included: NoWhat are Supply Lines?: Supply lines bring water and gas from the plumbing pipes behind your walls to your fixtures.Supply Lines Included: NoPedestal Included: Compatible Pedestal Part Number: Console Included: Shroud Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCompatible Console Part Number: Compatible Shroud Part Number: How to Install (String): To begin, take the entire countertop off of the vanity and turn it upside down onto a towel on the floor (this prevents countertop scratching). Next, rest the sink over the cutout on the counter and make sure the sink is centered with the drain hole and evenly spaced between bolt holes. Then, with a pencil, create an outline of the sink on the countertop and apply a 0.25" layer of silicone on the rim of the sink. Carefully place the sink upside down on the countertop and position it within the outline you drew. Lastly, attached the sink clips snugly and then carefully lift and place the counter and sink onto your vanity. Connect your faucet, drain, p-trap and supply lines.Spefications:ASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: YesCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesCSA B45.5/IAPMO Z124 Compliant - Plastic Plumbing Fixtures: Dimensions:The Overall Height of a sink is the external measurement from top to bottom, while the Overall Depth is the interior measure of how much water the sink can hold.The Overall Length of a sink is measured in inches from left to right and the Overall Width is measured from front to back.Remember that undermount sinks are typically set back 2"-2.5" from the front of the counter.Undermount sinks are mounted from below the countertop, so before beginning installation, check to make sure the countertop is 1/2"-1" thick.Basin Length - Side to Side: 19.13Basin Width - Front to Back: 11.19Basin Depth - Top to Bottom: 5.63Overall Length - Side to Side: 21.125Overall Width - Front to Back: 13.56Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6.875Overall Product Weight: 19.85Pedestal Height - Top to Bottom: Pedestal Depth - Front to Back: Faucet Centers: Drain Hole Diameter: 1.75Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: No