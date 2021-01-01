Castile Cafe Curtain

The distinctive feel of this Tier Curtain will charm your home decor. The offbeat pattern and the simple, chic looks add style to your window and decorate it effortlessly. The tier curtain will add a hint of charm to most windows and give a complete look to it. This Tier Curtain is made of 100% polyester, which adds a shiny look to the tier curtain. The white color available for this tier curtain will help you decorate the window naturally. The motif on a fine gauge lace background adds to the charm of the tier curtain and looks distinctive yet striking. The standard rod pocket header of the tier curtain provides stability and easy to hang feature. The tailored design adds an aura of sophistication to the tier curtain. The alluring tier curtain looks best when used in a baby room. It also helps conceal the hardware and the curtain rod, which provides a neat look. It can be easily hand washed in cold water with mild soap. It can be lay flat or hang to dry. It is manufactured is United States. Size: 30" H x 45" W