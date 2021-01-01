RADICI USA Castello Ivory 10 ft. x 13 ft. Traditional Oriental Medallion Area Rug

This complex medallion design is a classic pattern updated with tasteful modern touches to suit any space. The dominant ivory base is bordered by an intricate floral border to complete this traditional machine made design. Made of heat-set polypropylene, this rug provides a soft, non-shedding, durable, and easy to clean accent to the decor in your entryway, hallway, bedroom, playroom, dining room, or living room. A wide array of sizes and shapes, including rectangles, rounds, and runners, allows this machine made rug collection to fit in any space comfortably.