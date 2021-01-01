Traditional oriental floral design is a classic pattern updated with tasteful yet modern touches to suit any space. The dominant red burgundy base is framed by an intricate floral border to complete this traditional elegant design. Woven with heat-set polypropylene yarns, this rug provides a soft, non-shedding, durable, and easy to clean accent to the decor of your entryway, hallway, bedroom, playroom, dining room, or living room. A wide array of sizes and shapes, including rectangles, rounds, and runners, allows this machine made rug collection to fit in any space comfortably. Radici USA Castello 6 x 9 Burgundy Indoor Floral/Botanical Oriental Area Rug in Red | 953/1315/BURGUNDY