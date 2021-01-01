Castellina Indoor/Outdoor 7'10" x 10' Modern Area Rug, Navy Blue and Ivory

Offer the best of style and function for your indoor or outdoor space. Our rug is created with a machine-woven technique and features a refined oriental design that will instantly uplift the atmosphere of your living room or backyard space while seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design. Highly resistant to stains, this accessory is created with water-resistant material, making this incredibly durable and easy to maintain so that you can make the most out of your interior or outdoor decor with a simple addition.A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, foyer, backyard, or patio with this bold area rug. With impeccable style, this accessory will be sure to enliven any indoor or outdoor lounge space.MODERN COLORS: Our area rug is the perfect accent for any scheme of decor. This features an oriental geometric design in ivory over navy blue, black, or sand.POLYPROPYLENE: Made with polypropylene, this rug is created to be extremely durable. Great for any area, this resists water damage and stains. Its lightweight construct and low static electricity make this a perfect choice for any decor.POWER LOOM TECHNIQUE: This rug is manufactured using the power loom method, creating a uniform look. This machine-woven technique is perfect for synthetic materials such as polypropylene, nylon, and polyester.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This rug has a pile height of 0.16" and comes in size options of 5'3" L x 7' W and 7'10" L x 10' W. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this rug.